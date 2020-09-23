Thomas M. Nangle

(1933-2020)

Thomas M. Nangle, 87, Mason City, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A private family inurnment will be held at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA. The family kindly asks that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Thomas Michael "Tom" Nangle was born May 26, 1933 and adopted by Elmer and Laura (Fahey) Nangle. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1951 and two days later enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served during in the Korean Conflict. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was awarded two Purple Hearts.

Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, arrow-head and mushroom hunting, and history. He always had a story to tell and would share with all who would listen.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; three children, Lori Bartusek, of Clear Lake, Ann Sanchez, of Mason City, and Tim (Barb) Nangle, of Brooklyn, IA; three step-daughters, Mary Mitchell, Vicki (Joe) Reuter, Sheila Angel, all of Mason City; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Frank) Staley, of Kettering, OH; longtime friend, B. Michael Dunn; as well as countless extended family members and friends.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Laura Nangle; son-in-law, Rick Angel; and two great-grandchildren.

A sincere thanks would like to be extended to the staff of Good Shepherd, Pastor Kent Mechler, and Hospice of North Iowa for their devoted care of Tom.

Semper Fi!

