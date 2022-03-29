Thomas U. Marr

June 24, 1938-March 19, 2022

Thomas U. Marr, 83, of Geneseo, IL, died March 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services to be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tom was born June 24, 1938, in Appleton, WI, the son of Urban T. and Dorothy E. (Canisius) Marr. The family moved to Osage, IA, in 1945 when Urban and his brother Francis started the Marr Knitting Mill.

After graduating from Osage High School, Tom was a salesman for his father's mill before starting a long career as a property manager in Iowa and later Arizona. He also worked for Maytag in Newton, IA, for many years.

Tom will be remembered for his ready ability to make friends, his wry sense of humor, and the fighting spirit with which he faced his illness. He enjoyed woodworking and crafts. Tom also enjoyed family history and was a prime organizer of Marr reunions for several years.

Tom will be buried at St. Andrew's Lutheran Cemetery in Sully, IA, next to his beloved wife Gladys L. (Rose) Marr. At his request there will be no service. Burial will be private.

In addition to Gladys, who died in 1994, Tom was predeceased by parents; his former wife, Sharon; a daughter, Theresa; his brother William T. Marr and sister-in-law Laurel (Venteicher) Marr; a brother-in-law, Alex Nagy; a niece, Katherine Marr; and a grand-nephew, Ryan Nagy.

Tom leaves behind a large extended family, including his sister Joan (Marr) Nagy of Murfreesboro, TN; his former wife, Cheryl; one son and a daughter.