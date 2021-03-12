Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas J. Stille
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
111 Luicks Lane South
Belmond, IA

Thomas J. Stille

GOODELL-Thomas J. Stille, 53, of Goodell, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Memorial services for Tom Stille will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Goodell with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Social distancing and masks are preferred.

In honor of Tom, please dress casual and wear your favorite sport team, Minnesota Viking, or Iowa Hawkeye shirt.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, IA
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Goodell, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Funeral Home - Belmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.