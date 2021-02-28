Menu
Tim Mark Wilmarth
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Tim Mark Wilmarth

MASON CITY-Tim Mark Wilmarth, 61, of Mason City died on Monday, February 22, 2021. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Tim Wilmarth. Tim was accepted by the Iowa Donor Network, and through this program he will be able to make a positive difference in many lives. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've known Tim for many years and am saddened by this tragic loss. My sympathies to his family and friends. May you find peace within and the comfort you need to get through this difficult time.
Sarah Runge
March 2, 2021
I worked with Tim many years ago at Eddy's True Value in Clear Lake. He always smiled and loved his family. I will include you in my prayers as I know your hearts are very tender right now.
Doreen Hanson
February 28, 2021
