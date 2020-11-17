Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Todd G. Vierkant

Todd G. Vierkant

SHEFFIELD - Todd Garrett Vierkant, 56, of rural Sheffield, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Goodell Cemetery, Goodell, IA, with Pastor Brian Rezendes officiating. Todd was born July 14, 1964 in Kansas City, MO. He was adopted by Harm and Ruth (Shultz) Vierkant. Todd attended Sheffield Schools. Todd was preceded in death by his parents Harm and Ruth Vierkant. Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, is in charge of arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.