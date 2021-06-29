Menu
Tom Mohr
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farber & Otteman Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
1120 W Main St
Sac City, IA

Tom Mohr

July 23, 1961-June 21, 2021

SAC CITY-Tom Mohr, age 59 of Sac City, IA, peacefully left his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 21, 2021. Thomas William Mohr was born on July 23, 1961, to parents Wayne "Wimp" and Ruth (Dinges) Mohr at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, IA. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City.

Tom grew up in Sac City, the second born of five children. He attended Sac City Community Schools and graduated from Sac City Community High School with the class of 1979. After graduation, he continued his education at Iowa State University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Ag Business.

Tom was blessed with three children: Jake, Halie, and Kate. He raised his family in Britt, IA. Throughout the years, he had held many different banking and commercial ag real estate roles.

When Tom wasn't working, you could find him watching the Iowa State Cyclones with friends and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Jake Mohr of Eden Prairie, MN, Halie (Trey) Wiegand of St. Louis, MO, and Kate Mohr of Des Moines, IA; mother Ruth Mohr of Sac City, IA; siblings: Jim Mohr of Sac City, IA, Larry (Laurie) Mohr of Sac City, IA, and Ann (Kent) Pugh of Sac City, IA; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne "Wimp" Mohr, and sister, Sister Michelle Mohr.

The Marian Sisters have always had a special place in Tom's heart and in honor of Sister Michelle Mohr, gifts may be sent to the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln 6765 N 112th St, Waverly, NE 68462, or by visiting: http://www.mariansisters.org/donate.html

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City, IA. Burial will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Sac City under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Thursday evening 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and Vigil at 6:00 p.m.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 29, 2021.
Farber & Otteman Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
I am very sorry for your loss. I didn't know Tom or how we could be related, but wanted to send my condolences.Prayers to the whole family. God Bless. I live in clear lake, Ia. Tammy
Tamara (Mohr) Hakes
July 8, 2021
