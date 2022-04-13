Dear Elliott Family,

I can't imagine what you must be feeling now. My heartfelt condolences on the death of Toni. She was special to me and many others, touching many lives and thus, will never be forgotten.

I recall many stories and memories from growing up in Mason City. I treasure how Toni savored every day and everyone around her, filling spaces with her enthusiasm, creativity, and laughter, and making things fun for all of us. Toni respected everyone, listened well, and offered suggestions when asked, being a mentor to many. I learned much from her back in the days; and I remember very well:

•Listening to Toni's trombone solos in high school band.

•Engaging in many scout troop activities and adventures over the years, including a couple of unforgettable canoe trips.

•Hearing how Toni enjoyed and bragged about her dear friend Linda Farmer's successes and exploits over the years (and traveling with Toni to Miami for Linda's memorial service where she befriended most of Linda's friends and colleagues while I still was sorting out names).

•Sharing summers at Camp Tanglefoot (Gaywood) as a camper and counselor (Toni also was camp office manager at some point); campers knew Toni was the real deal and could be trusted to solve or sooth, whatever they needed. And listening to her enthusiastic singing along in the lodge or the camp car on those late nights when those who could went to the Ritz with Mrs. Fick for onion rings; and

•Catching up at precious Camp reunions with Toni so proudly listening to the accomplishments of her campers and counselors in training (good thing they didn't have to share a motel room and listen to her vigorous snoring).

In every conversation over the years, Toni conveyed how much she loved her family and mentioned what was happening with each of you, including the grandchildren, the garden, and the cat. I always will be grateful for my gorgeous, brilliant, loyal friend. My heart goes out to each of you at this time.

Gerard Fiala Friend April 6, 2022