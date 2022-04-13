Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Toni D. Elliott
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH

Toni D. (Thorpe) Elliott

August 30, 1945-April 2, 2022

Toni D. (Thorpe) Elliott beloved wife of Ken O. Elliott Jr. for 55 years. Loving mother of Ken O. (Sandy) Elliott III and Bernie (Andrea) Elliott. Devoted grandmother of Abigail, Allison, Evan and William. Dear sister of the late James R. Thorpe. Sister in law of Kathy Thorpe. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services held at convenience of the family.

If you are inclined to contribute in her name, please consider the following: Ken Elliott Family (https://gofund.me/b0acfed8) Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx...)

Her husband, Kenneth O. Elliott may be reached at 7927 Oakbridge Way, Dent, OH 45248


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My prayers and condolences goes out to the whole family. Toni was a dear friend. I had the privilege and honor to work with her. Through that connection she became a dear friend to me. She dearly loved her family, the Girl Scouts and treasured life. Toni was one of a kind and left many wonderful memories with everyone she touched. She had such a beautiful heart.
Pam Schaub
Friend
April 11, 2022
Dear Elliott Family,
I can't imagine what you must be feeling now. My heartfelt condolences on the death of Toni. She was special to me and many others, touching many lives and thus, will never be forgotten.
I recall many stories and memories from growing up in Mason City. I treasure how Toni savored every day and everyone around her, filling spaces with her enthusiasm, creativity, and laughter, and making things fun for all of us. Toni respected everyone, listened well, and offered suggestions when asked, being a mentor to many. I learned much from her back in the days; and I remember very well:
•Listening to Toni's trombone solos in high school band.
•Engaging in many scout troop activities and adventures over the years, including a couple of unforgettable canoe trips.
•Hearing how Toni enjoyed and bragged about her dear friend Linda Farmer's successes and exploits over the years (and traveling with Toni to Miami for Linda's memorial service where she befriended most of Linda's friends and colleagues while I still was sorting out names).
•Sharing summers at Camp Tanglefoot (Gaywood) as a camper and counselor (Toni also was camp office manager at some point); campers knew Toni was the real deal and could be trusted to solve or sooth, whatever they needed. And listening to her enthusiastic singing along in the lodge or the camp car on those late nights when those who could went to the Ritz with Mrs. Fick for onion rings; and
•Catching up at precious Camp reunions with Toni so proudly listening to the accomplishments of her campers and counselors in training (good thing they didn't have to share a motel room and listen to her vigorous snoring).
In every conversation over the years, Toni conveyed how much she loved her family and mentioned what was happening with each of you, including the grandchildren, the garden, and the cat. I always will be grateful for my gorgeous, brilliant, loyal friend. My heart goes out to each of you at this time.
Gerard Fiala
Friend
April 6, 2022
Thank you for including Camp Tanglefoot in the memorial's. Tony and I had so many great summers there as campers, CITs, and counselors. We also went to an international Girl Scout event together. Such great memories! I am so sorry for your great loss. My prayers are with you.
Ferrol Senne Miller
Friend
April 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results