Tony F. Servantez

(1929-2020)

Tony Felix Servantez, 91, of 539 17th ST SE, Mason City, Iowa died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Epiphany Parish, 715 N. Adams, Mason City. Masks will be required by church policy. Officiating will be Father Josh Link. Visitation will Thursday from 4 until 8:00 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE. Mason City. A Rosary will be held at 7:15, followed by a parish wake service at 7:30 pm at the chapel. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Epiphany Parish.

Tony was born on June 26, 1929 to Francisco and Catalina Servantez in Mason City. Tony's formative years were spent working as migrants with his family in southern Minnesota. He attended Mason City schools at Grant and St. Joseph School. He met Mary Wenzel of Alexander, Iowa and they were united in marriage on October 21, 1952 in Osage, Iowa. They were married just shy of 68 years

Tony worked at the Brickyards and then for the next 52 years for Mason City Millworks as a wood cutter, then retired in April 1992 but continued doing janitorial and other various jobs for another 10 years. Tony loved to drive and was proud of not having any accidents. He took his wife and kids on many vacations to the Colorado Rocky Mountains, South Dakota, Missouri and the Mississippi River in the fall. In later years he and his wife went to Florida, Arizona, and Indiana often to visit the children. Tony always had side jobs that included the whole family. His passions were scraping metals, collecting coins and stamps. Finding scrap copper was a treasure for him. He loved playing various cards games with friends and family.

He leaves behind his memories with his wife Mary, his children Bonnie Estes of Mason City; Anthony "Tony" and wife Mona Servantez, Mason City; Cathi and her husband Joe Walker of Newburgh, Indiana; Don Servantez, Yuma, AZ; and Jan and her husband Harold Schaer, Mason City; Nine grandchildren Amber, Megan, Nolan, Kirk, Allison, Nathan, Kelsey, Ethan and Hunter; 15 great grandchildren Cody, Cale, Ryker, Maxwell, Mason, Trystan, Kaden, Kinzly, Brooklyn, Connor, Jordan, Oaklinn, Adryanna, Gabriel, and Magdalen, and one brother Mike (Virginia) Servantez, Mason City.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Sister Hazel (Albert) Rubio, Lupe (Charles) Garza, Lennie (Junior) Baltierra, and Brothers Babe in infancy, Jule, and Frank (Shirley) Servantez

Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401-3904, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com.