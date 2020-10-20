Travis D. Robinson

July 26, 1988-October 17, 2020

Travis D. Robinson, 32, of Mason City passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral chapel.

Travis Don Robinson was born July 26, 1988 in Davenport, IA, the son of Terry D. and Sheri L. (Remrey) Robinson. Growing up in the Bettendorf area, Travis graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2007 and went on to continue his education at Iowa State earning his Bachelor's in Engineering. For many years Travis worked at Kraft as the Quality Manager. On September 14, 2019 Travis married the love of his life, Courtney Snook. They were blessed with two beautiful boys, Isaac and Owen. Travis' greatest joy was being a dad, and he looked forward to all the adventures they would go on.

Travis was calm and often the voice of reason. He enjoyed the peace of the outdoors and loved time gardening and exploring with the kids. Travis took pride in utilizing his own grown vegetables and was always in search of new foods to try. In his younger years his bike was his life, he loved to spend time at BMX parks and ride where his heart took him. For many years he and friends would take trips up to the boundary waters, an experience he was excited to share with his boys. Travis loved to travel, he and Courtney spent their honeymoon in London and Paris and were looking forward to many trips in the future.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Courtney of Mason City; their two sons, Isaac and Owen; his dad, Terry (Georgia Thomann) Robinson of Kirkville, IA; his mom, Sheri Robinson of Orlando, FL; mother and father-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Callow of Mason City; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh (Lexi Schiefelbein) Tyer and Nicole (TJ) Sluik of Mason City; his "grandpa", Arnold Kunde; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and beloved friends.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Lynne and Stan Remrey and paternal grandparents, Don and Rosella Robinson.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com