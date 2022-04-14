Troy Michael Harringa

April 12, 1966-April 9, 2022

Troy Michael Harringa, 55, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, passed away April 9, 2022, at NC Little Hospice in Edina, Minnesota. He was born April 12, 1966, in Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held April 16th from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM with a celebration of life service to follow at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., Mason City, IA 50401.

The family had requested to have everyone dress casually.

A luncheon will be held following the service at the funeral home.

Troy grew up on a farm northeast of Mason City. He graduated from Mason City High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in business. He worked at General Mills as an inventory analyst. He also worked as a caddy at Spring Hills Golf Club in Wayzata, Minnesota in his spare time.

Troy enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and kayaking. He was an avid sportsman and also enjoyed playing golf and hockey. He enjoyed visiting various breweries and wineries. Troy worked for movie theaters in Iowa and Florida in his early years. He would watch any sports game he could find on TV. Troy was also a history buff who enjoyed learning more about the World Wars and Irish history.

Troy is survived by his parents, Roger (Gail) Harringa and Sheryl Harringa; sisters, Michelle (Steve) Hepperly, Jolene (Brad) Anthony, Tami Dorr, and Dawn Breza; nieces, Jessica (Trevor) Amy, Brooke Anthony, and Cassandra Breza; nephews, Cameron (Kendra) Hepperly, Sean Anthony, Parker Breza, Mitchell Breza; great-nieces, Emma and Evelyn Amy; and great-nephew, Ryden Hepperly, and many beloved friends and extended family.

Troy was preceded in death by Gordon Ewald.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 colonialchapels.com