Velma J. Roberts
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street
Manly, IA

Velma J. Roberts

August 10, 1925-December 13, 2020

Manly – Velma J. Roberts, 95, of Northwood, Iowa, and formerly of Manly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. A celebration of Velma's life will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa. The family will not be present during the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or charity of your choice.

Velma was born to Manley and Olive (Moretz) Anderson on August 10, 1925 in rural Kensett, Iowa. She married Donald Roberts in Grand Island, NE., on January 21, 1945. After retiring from farming, Don and Velma moved into Manly and spent several years traveling to Texas and Arizona.

She was active in the Garden Club, Quilting and Altar Guild at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she especially enjoyed making the baptismal hankies for many years.

Velma is survived by her daughter, Arlene (Gary) Gesme of Geneseo, IL; son, Ronald (Beverly) Roberts of Clear Lake, IA., and foster son, Marty (Melinda) Leewright of Fort Worth, TX.; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one brother, Millard (Cynthia) Anderson of Sheldon, IA.; two sisters, Norma Streich of Manly and Charlotte Cobeen of St. Ansgar; sister in-law, Lois Roberts of Nampa, ID., many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Olive Anderson; husband, Donald Roberts; three sisters, DeAlda Stromley, Arlene Martie and Joy Warner.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa. 641-454-2242. Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bride Colonial Chapel
110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Mason City, IA
Bride Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to Gary and Arlene, Ron and Bev and Marty and Melinda. I remember some fun times with Don and Velma when my dad was still living. They were hardworking, very kind and just good, good salt of the Earth people. Loved them! Enjoy your sweet memories..... Jerry and Kathryn (Cobeen) Laney Scottsdale, Az.
Kathryn Laney
December 16, 2020
