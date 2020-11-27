Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Verdell L. Lunning

Verdell L. Lunning

Verdell L. Lunning, 82 of Forest City died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436. Upon state restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Verdell Lunning memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City is in charge of local arrangements

schottfuneralhomes.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.