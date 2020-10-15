Verle E. Crafton

ROWAN - Verle E. Crafton, 87, of Rowan, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

