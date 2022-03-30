Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verna L. Aastrup
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Verna L. Aastrup

MASON CITY-Verna L. Aastrup, 98, of Mason City, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022, just six hours short of her 99th birthday. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband, Robert and son, Richard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.