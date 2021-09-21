Menu
Verna L. Bower
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway
Crystal, MN

Verna L. Bower

March 7, 1954-September 9, 2021

Verna had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. She enjoyed baking, especially during the holiday season. Whether it was baked goods, hand craft, gifts, or a 'we were just in the neighborhood' visit. Verna loved her people, and they loved her.

Her battle with Alzheimer's Disease demonstrated her strength, courage, and continuous love for her family and friends.

Verna was born in Preston, MN. She grew up in Canton, MN until she moved to Cresco, IA in junior high school. After marrying, Verna moved to Osage, IA with her husband. In 1982 Verna and family moved to Robbinsdale, MN.

She is survived by her husband, John; children Michelle Dyrhaug (David), of West St. Paul, and Ben Bower (Sarah) of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren Caitlyn, Alyson, Nick & Olivia; siblings Mike Casterton (Jeanne) of Decorah, IA, Christine Carrison (Robert) of Osage, IA, & Curtis Erdahl (Martha) of Waukee, IA; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by father Vernon Casterton, mother Wilma Erdahl, and step-father Milfred Erdahl, and siblings Linda Erdahl & Mark Casterton.

Memorial service, Sunday, September 26, 11AM, with a visitation 1 hour before, and also Friday, Sept 24, 5-8 PM at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 West Broadway, Crystal, MN.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway, Crystal, MN
Sep
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway, Crystal, MN
Sep
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels Glen Haven Chapel
5125 West Broadway, Crystal, MN
