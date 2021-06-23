Menu
Victoria Ann "Vikki" Copley
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD

Victoria Ann "Vikki" Copley

December 27, 1947-June 17, 2021

SIOUX FALLS-Victoria Ann "Vikki" (Boehnen Bieberdorf Lansing) Copley, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Bittner Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM Thursday, June 24 at the Ramada Inn in Mitchell. A Graveside Service will be at 2:30 PM Thursday, at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Vikki Ann Copley was born to Lloyd and Betty Boehnen in Mitchell in 1947, where she grew up, attended school, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1965.

Following high school, she attended St. Mary's College and also attended classes at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

Vikki raised her children, John and Nina, in Mason City, Iowa, where she started her career as a financial advisor for Piper, Jaffray & Hopwood. She was very involved in her community in Mason City, with the Chamber of Commerce, etc…..

In 1997, Vikki established and ran Smith Barney's new offices in Sioux Falls, where she worked as a producing branch manager for 12 years, retiring in 2009.

In 2011, Vikki reunited with her old friend, from her years in Oberammergau, Germany, Patrick Copley. They were married a year later in June 2012, and lived in Sioux Falls. They had a winter home in Green Valley, Arizona where she enjoyed entertaining her friends and family, and traveling with her husband. Vikki made friends easily and maintained lifelong friendships. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was confident, loyal, and spoke the truth. She had a heart of gold and she gifted without expectations of anything in return. Her laugh filled a room and will always echo in our hearts.

Vikki is survived by her husband, Patrick; son John, 53; his four children; daughter, Nina, 48, (Randy); step-children, Erin (Alex), Kelley (J.R.), and Paul (Sarah); older brother, David (Shari); and younger brother, Dan (Jennifer); and numerous nieces, nephews, and her beloved Shih Tzu, Irish.

Memorials can be directed to Feeding South Dakota Food Bank; or the Prehistoric Indian Village of Mitchell.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ramada Inn
Mitchell, SD
Jun
24
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Mitchell, SD
Bittner Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
An old saying...Good friends are like stars...You don´t always see them, but you know they´re there... Vikki is the brightest star in the sky. Love forever and always. Keep dancing my friend! lisa
Lisa Langenfeld Buche
Friend
July 25, 2021
Our thoughts are with you and family would of loved to meet her in person rest in peace
Joanne Radford
June 26, 2021
RIP beautiful lady. I would have loved to meet you in person but through our messages I felt I did know you and the beautiful lady you were. My mum told me how lovely you were and how happy you and uncle Patrick were. Till we meet one day Rest peacefully. My love and thoughts are with Patrick and family.
Dawn and Lloyd
Family
June 25, 2021
Deepest sympathy in the loss of our CL/PEO sister Vikki, a memorial in her honor will be made to one of the PEO projects. We sincerely wish you peace
Chris mcgrann, PEO Chapter CL.
Other
June 25, 2021
Our dear friend was taken too soon. We miss you, Vikki. Thank you for all the wonderful memories that we will hold forever in our hearts.
Janet Fritz Horner
June 25, 2021
I only got the opportunity to meet Vikki once, but her warmth and sincererity was so evident. Thoughts and love to all her family. Fly high lovely lady xx
Lyndsey Bradley
June 25, 2021
Our love and thoughts are with you all.
Judy & Norm
Family
June 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and family.Even though we are far away in Australia xxx
Dennis and Deanna Baxter
June 25, 2021
Our heart felt condolences,to all family so sorry we never had the opportunity to meet this wonderful lady
Mark and Deirdre
Family
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Vicki's passing. She helped me get my foot in the door in the financial industry and just had the biggest heart. She will be missed.
Shannon Walker
Work
June 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori & Vivian Di Gasso (Doris' Niece/Sister in law-NY)
Other
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss - we will all keep her memories close to our hearts! I worked with Vikki in our Piper Jeffrey days! Lots of fun she was a beautiful lady
Sandy & Gary Benson
June 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy! We so enjoyed Vikki´s love of life. Peace to you Patrick and to Vikki´s entire family.
Dennis and Anne McFarland
June 21, 2021
