Victoria Ann "Vikki" Copley

December 27, 1947-June 17, 2021

SIOUX FALLS-Victoria Ann "Vikki" (Boehnen Bieberdorf Lansing) Copley, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Bittner Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM Thursday, June 24 at the Ramada Inn in Mitchell. A Graveside Service will be at 2:30 PM Thursday, at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Vikki Ann Copley was born to Lloyd and Betty Boehnen in Mitchell in 1947, where she grew up, attended school, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1965.

Following high school, she attended St. Mary's College and also attended classes at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

Vikki raised her children, John and Nina, in Mason City, Iowa, where she started her career as a financial advisor for Piper, Jaffray & Hopwood. She was very involved in her community in Mason City, with the Chamber of Commerce, etc…..

In 1997, Vikki established and ran Smith Barney's new offices in Sioux Falls, where she worked as a producing branch manager for 12 years, retiring in 2009.

In 2011, Vikki reunited with her old friend, from her years in Oberammergau, Germany, Patrick Copley. They were married a year later in June 2012, and lived in Sioux Falls. They had a winter home in Green Valley, Arizona where she enjoyed entertaining her friends and family, and traveling with her husband. Vikki made friends easily and maintained lifelong friendships. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was confident, loyal, and spoke the truth. She had a heart of gold and she gifted without expectations of anything in return. Her laugh filled a room and will always echo in our hearts.

Vikki is survived by her husband, Patrick; son John, 53; his four children; daughter, Nina, 48, (Randy); step-children, Erin (Alex), Kelley (J.R.), and Paul (Sarah); older brother, David (Shari); and younger brother, Dan (Jennifer); and numerous nieces, nephews, and her beloved Shih Tzu, Irish.

Memorials can be directed to Feeding South Dakota Food Bank; or the Prehistoric Indian Village of Mitchell.