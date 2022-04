Viola Engelstad

Viola Engelstad, age 98, passed away at the Briarwood HealthCare facility in Iowa City, Iowa. A celebration of her life will include a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and funeral 2:00 p.m. on September 30, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

