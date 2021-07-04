Menu
Violet L. Korte
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West
Britt, IA

Violet L. Korte

WODEN-Violet L. Korte, 84, of Britt and formerly of Woden passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Graveside services for Violet Korte will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden with Reverend S. Kim Peterson officiating.

Visitation for Violet Korte will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
178 Center Street West PO Box 342, Britt, IA
Jul
12
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Bingham Township Cemetery
Woden, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Britt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and family of Vi! So sorry to hear of Vi´s passing! She was a fun gal to know! I always enjoyed my visits with her. You all are in my thoughts and prayers!
Mary Franzen
Friend
July 7, 2021
