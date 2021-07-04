Violet L. Korte

WODEN-Violet L. Korte, 84, of Britt and formerly of Woden passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Graveside services for Violet Korte will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden with Reverend S. Kim Peterson officiating.

Visitation for Violet Korte will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839