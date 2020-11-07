Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia A. Vrieze

Virginia A. Vrieze

BRITT – Virginia A. Vrieze, 83, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A private family funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Britt. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor's charity of choice. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
November 7, 2020