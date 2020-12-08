Walter Portis

September 21, 1930-December 6, 2020

Mason City - Walter Portis, 90, died Sunday, December 6th, 2020 at his home in Mason City, Iowa.

He was born in Mason City, Iowa on September 21, 1930 to Joseph and Nettie Portis.

He served in the Korean war as a member of the Army.

He met the love of his life, Rose Portis (Frank) in 1949 and they were shortly married in 1952. Walter and Rose were married for 68 years. Each day more cherished than the next. They started a family in 1954 and over the years they became a family of 6. Each child has been blessed with an abundance of memories of their father, to them, he walked on water.

He loved many hobbies and enjoyed fixing things. He loved gardening, carpentry, mechanical and electrical work, horseback riding, bowling, fishing and any chance to be artistic. He loved to take his sister Marion dancing at the Surf Ballroom. On any given weekend you could find him at Diamond Jo Casino gambling with his wife and three daughters. One of Walter's greatest joys was winning a bet.

He was known for his handlebar mustache which he only mistakenly shaved off once

He worked at Lehigh Portland Cement for 42 years and spent his weekends building houses and fine tuning his carpentry skills.

He cared so deeply about the people in his life. He would show you how much he loved you, not with grand declarations but with silly nicknames, cooking you a recipe that no one could imitate, or teaching you something. He taught so many people everything he knew and loved to tell a few hours' worth of stories and so his spirit will live on forever in those that loved him.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nettie (Latham) Portis, his siblings Sissy, Ruby, Marion, Donald and Kenny, his son Raymond Portis, his granddaughter Bobbi Jo Poole, along with so many relatives and friends.

Walter is survived by the love of his life, Rose (Frank) Portis, daughters Julie Hepperly of Mason City, Tammy Beckner (Bob Blaser) of Mankato, and Lori Portis (Henry Anderson) of Mason City, Grandchildren, Kristina, Tiffini (T.J.), Kaila (Andrew), Rilee, Josephine, and Lannon, Great grandchildren, Paris, Desavian, Taya and Thomas.

