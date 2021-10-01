Menu
Wayne David Borcherding
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
306 Central Ave. East
Hampton, IA

Wayne David Borcherding

LATIMER-Wayne David Borcherding, 81, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran School or Church in Latimer or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Wayne and his family.

Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Latimer, IA
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
IA
Oct
2
Burial
church cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Hampton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert A Seny
October 2, 2021
