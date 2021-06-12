Wayne Cordes

November 3, 1947-June 9, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Wayne Cordes will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 12, at the Ramsey Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Titonka with Pastor Mark Ellens presiding. Family will greet friends from 10:30 A.M. until time of services at the cemetery.

Wayne Gordon Cordes was born November 3, 1947, in Burt, Iowa, the son of John and Marie (Anderson) Cordes. He graduated from the Lakota Consolidated High School in Lakota. Wayne went onto college and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Journalism from Iowa State University and then did some graduate work in International Communications at the University of Iowa.

He started his professional career in Cedar Rapids operating his photography business, New Generations for 11 years. Wayne later worked as a Marketing Director for Meredith Corporation and other Ad Agencies in Ashland, WI, Chicago, IL, St. Joe, MO, and Des Moines. In 2003, after his father died he moved back to Titonka and began his business, Milestone Images in Algona.

Wayne enjoyed his many fishing trips to Canada and Lake Superior, photography and anything that would spark his artistic creativity. He was involved in the Algona Chamber of Commerce and the Stinson Prairie Arts Council.

Wayne died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City. He was 73.

He is survived by his brother, John (Sharon) Cordes of Durango, CO; sister, Juanita Stromer of Garner and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.