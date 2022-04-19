Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne E. Janda
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS

Wayne E. Janda

September 17, 1939-April 7, 2022

Dr. Wayne Janda graduated from Morton East High School (Chicago) and the University of Chicago.

He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam then settled in Mason City, Iowa with first wife, Norrie and daughter, Laura.

Wayne re-enlisted with the United States Army for several years then returned to private practice, ultimately settling in Waynesville, Missouri with second wife, Linda and daughter, Julia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sylvia Janda.

Suggested memorials:

-Red Cross (redcross.org)

-National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library (ncsml.org)

-Your local animal shelter


Published by Globe Gazette on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.