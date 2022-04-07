William Lavalle Bowers

June 9, 1930-March 25, 2022

William Lavalle Bowers, Ph.D., 91, died March 25, 2022 in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on June 9, 1930, in Mason City, Iowa, to Loren Lloyd and Genevieve Elizabeth (Reynolds). He married Mildred (Milly) Maxine Schmidt at Rudd, Iowa in 1954. Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Lloyd, and one son, Derek. Surviving him are his widow; two sisters, Beverly Torgeson of Plymouth and Barbara Pierson of Mason City; one brother, Robert of Washington, IL; three sons, David (Patricia) of Haddonfield, NJ, Steven (Anna) of Oswego, IL, and James (Laurie) of Indianola, IA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Professor Bowers graduated from Mason City High School in 1948, and received an Associate Degree from Mason City Junior College in 1950. He taught history at Bradley University for thirty-eight years and four years at two public high schools. He received bachelor and masters degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Iowa.

Cremation rites were accorded.