William "Bill" Dean Ellerman

October 24, 1935-February 20, 2021

GREENE-William "Bill" Ellerman of Greene, Iowa, passed away on February 20, 2021 at his residence in Avondale, AZ.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on March 22, 2021 at Greene Community Center, Greene, IA. Visitation will be from 10:45 to 11:45, followed by noon luncheon.

William Dean was born in Plainfield, Iowa, on October 24, 1935, son of Edith Maxine (Barnett) and Albert Helmuth Ellermann. Bill graduated from Plainfield High School.

Bill was self-employed most of his adult life. He was sole proprietor of Bill's Mobil in Marble Rock during the 70's, WD Ellerman Plumbing in Phoenix during the 80's, Accurate Plumbing and HVAC in Vancouver, WA for 20 years beginning in 1990. Bill was always working on some project well into his retirement, there was no job he would not tackle and excel at, truly a jack of all trades.

Bill loved his football and NASCAR, but mostly the game of golf. He was a member of Round Grove Golf Course in Greene, IA, for many years and served as President. Bill often participated in league and tournament play and casual rounds of golf with friends and family. He was a Hawkeye fan for some 60 years. Bill started following Iowa State football when his great-grandson became a member of the team a couple years ago.

Bill married Janet Lynes and some years later married Alene Payne. Bill and Karen (Waters) were married on December 29, 1995, recently celebrating their 25-year anniversary.

Bill was blessed and survived by 7 children: Allan William (Karen Paladeni) Ellerman, DeAnn Patricia Meyer, Donald Dean Ellerman, Vallarie Irene (Spencer) Holm, Carol Rennae (Neal) Boldt, Leisa Jeanine (Alan) Nolte, and Billie Jo Georgina; grandchildren: Jennifer Ellerman, Tim (Gina) Bray, Shannon (Linda Mari) Bray, Lucas Bray, Bob Tiedt, Scott (Kimmie) Tiedt, Amy (Chad) Ross, Antony (Holly Dorn) Boldt, Andrew (Katie) Boldt, Alisa (Rick) Paulson, Nathan Nolte, Benjamin (Andrea) Nolte, Danielle (Garrett) Jones; Stepchildren: Dennis (Laura) Hamilton, John Hamilton, Richard (Lisa) Hamilton and their children. He also is survived by many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, John Fritcher and all his children.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Maxine Ellermann; sister, Janice Fritcher; stepson, Gregory Hamilton and grandson, Brian Ellerman.

Bill will be remembered as a caring father, grandfather (Grandpa / Papa) and great grandfather and for all his days spent on the golf course with many friends and family.

Memorials may be directed to PO Box 585, Greene, IA, 50636.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.