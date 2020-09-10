William J. Meyers

(1935-2020)

Private family funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Algona with Rev. Cynthia Finn presiding. Services will be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Corwith Cemetery. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. with Masonic Services at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required.

William Joe "Bill" Meyers was born November 16, 1935, to Clifford "Pat" and Rose H. (Krause) Meyers at the farm one mile south of Corwith, Iowa.

He attended the Corwith School in Corwith and graduated with the talented Class of 1953 from the Corwith High School. During his school years, he enjoyed playing sports and was a catcher on the 1951 baseball team that was State Runner-Up at the State Summer Baseball Tournament.

He enlisted in the United States Army in January 1954. He took his basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, then took 16 weeks signal training at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He then was assigned to Fort Niagara, New York, at Youngstown, New York. He was assigned to the Operations Center of a "Nike" missile complex around Niagara Falls. During his military service he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Bill and Audrey Ann Leerar were married at the Stilson Evangelical United Brethren Church on August 26, 1955, in Stilson, Iowa. On completion of his three year enlistment in the U. S. Army, he and Audrey returned to Corwith to start his farming career. They moved to the farm 1.5 miles north of Corwith on Ash Ave. This is where they raised their family, Jeff, Kim, Craig and Lisa. For a short period of time, 1968-1969, they moved to a farm owned by Charpel Hauswirth 1.5 miles west of his farm. During this time they moved a large two story home to the farm 1.5 miles north of Corwith. This is where they raised their family. During this time, Bill coached little league baseball and attended the children's school activities.

After the children left home Bill acquired his Real Estate Brokers License and worked in the business for 10+ years. In the 1980's Bill worked as a State Farm Hail Adjuster for several years, he also served on the Hancock County Board of Review for several years.

Bill and Audrey and the family attended the First Baptist Church in Corwith. He served as Trustee and Deacon and Audrey was the organist for several years. When the First Baptist Church closed, they joined the United Methodist Church in Corwith. During that time Bill served on the Parish Board.

After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Audrey passed away on October 23, 2002.

As an added blessing Bill was introduced to Patricia Ann Patterson and on July 2, 2005, they were married at the United Methodist Church in Corwith, where they were members. They then purchased a home in Algona and enjoyed a wonderful life together. Bill continued to farm in the Corwith area until 2015, when he had a farm machinery sale.

Bill died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. He was 84.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Patterson-Meyers; children, Jeff (Julie) Meyers; Kim (Peter) Eggimann; Craig (Roberta) Meyers; Lisa (Reginald) Kelch; two step-children, Chris (Craig) Steinman; Brian (Angie) Hood; 14 grandchildren: Laura (Josh) Deeds; Kelly (Andrew) Johnson; Beth Ann (Kyle) Kappmeyer; Daniel Meyers; Jacob Eggimann; Joe (Lauren) Eggimann; Becky Eggimann; William Eggimann; Meredith (John) Reding; Alyse (Ben) Kern; Aubrie (Cole) Cook; Kaylyn Meyers; Collin (Melissa) Kelch; Carolyn (Ian) Starnes; four step-grandchildren, Cady, Cacy and Cayla Steinman and Axton Hood and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Audrey; sister, Carol Halverson and Edward and Derald Gourley who were like the brothers he never had.

Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.