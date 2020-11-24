William "Bill" J. Spencer

BRITT – William "Bill" J. Spencer, 77, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Steve Couch officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.