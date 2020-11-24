Menu
William J. "Bill" Spencer

William "Bill" J. Spencer

BRITT – William "Bill" J. Spencer, 77, of Britt passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with Rev. Steve Couch officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Cataldo Funeral Home of Britt is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 6411-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
November 24, 2020