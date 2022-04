William Olaf Klemesrud

August 1, 1945-December 21, 2021

FLOYD-William Olaf Klemesrud, 76 of Floyd, Iowa died of Covid-19 complications early Tuesday morning (December 21st, 2021) at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30th 2022, at 1:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church 703 Milwaukee Street, Charles City, Iowa.