William Oy Lo
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

William Oy Lo

CLEAR LAKE-William Oy Lo, 62, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake with Mark Doebel officiating. William will be cremated following the service, and inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
