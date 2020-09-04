William R. "Bill" Devereux

William Robert "Bill" Devereux, 81, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home in Hampton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Dougherty, Iowa.

