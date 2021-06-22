Menu
William A. Velthoff
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

William A. Velthoff

March 4, 1932-June 16, 2021

MASON CITY-William A. Velthoff, 89, of Owasso, OK and formerly Mason City, IA passed away June 16, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside his wife, Pearl.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

William (Bill) Anthony Velthoff was born March 4, 1932 in Mason City, IA the son of Henry and Mildred (Nei) Velthoff. Following his graduation from St. Joseph High School, Bill began his service in the United States Navy. He served for four years until his honorable discharge in 1955. On November 27, 1971, Bill married Pearl Joan (Crabb) Lichman and took on the role of dad to Peggy, Joe and Dawn. Bill worked at Armour Meats until his retirement in 1993.

Bill enjoyed being with friends and family as well as hunting and fishing. He attended Catholic school through high school graduation and was devoted to his Catholic faith. As the years went by, Bill became increasingly involved in his faith and in his later years he spoke often of his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Peggy (Rick) Neumann of Owasso, OK, Joe (Toni) Lichman of Surprise, AZ, and Dawn (Rod) Gabrielson of Pleasant Hill, IA; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Pearl; his parents, Henry and Mildred; a brother, Henry Jr. and sisters Mary and Pat.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Epiphany Parish - St Joseph's Catholic Church
302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Katie and Kevin Jones
June 25, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Velthoff family. Bill was our nest door neighbor for many years and we enjoyed sharing bits and pieces about Mason City and things in general. I would make a very good salad and share with him .He loved and wanted more Ha Ha. Bill had a golden retriver dog named lady and she came over every day to see us one of the best trained dog in the world..Bill may you rest in piece and God Bless. David and Marge Milbrath
Marge/David Milbrath
Friend
June 22, 2021
