Willis White
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA
Willis (Bill) White

February 27, 2022

MASON CITY-Willis (Bill) White, age 82, a lifelong resident of Mason City, passed away at the Good Shepherd Health Center on Sunday, February 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., with Pastor Phil Boender from Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association.

Beloved husband of the late Adella (Della) Sukup White, loving son of the late Willis White and Pearl Harriet Snell White and brother to the late E. Darlene White Sahr. He is survived by his nephew, Jack (Diana) Sahr of Downers Grove, Illinois, niece, Connie Sahr Brallier of Brookings South, Dakota, and grand nephews, Grant Sahr of Downers Grove, Illinois, Austin Sahr of Aurora, Illinois, Tony Brallier of Brookings, South Dakota, and Toby Brallier, of Mason City, Iowa. Bill graduated from MCHS in 1957 and attended NIACC from 1957-1959. He worked for Jacob E. Decker and Sons before entering the military in 1961. Bill retired from the Air Force in 1981 after serving 20 years. Upon his return from the service Bill owned the Ceramic and Feathers shop with his sister Darlene Sahr

Bill loved the Lord, had a kind heart and love for everyone.Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401 (641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 22, 2022.
