Wilma F. Merritt

May 29, 1936-November 9, 2020

Wilma Merritt, 84, originally of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa from complications of COVID-19. Friends and Family graveside services and burial will be held at the Andrew, Iowa Cemetery on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing required.

Wilma Fay Merritt was born May 29, 1936 in Maquoketa, Iowa to Howard Silas and Viola May Cooley Merritt only 10 months younger than her brother Carlyle and 22 months younger than her sister Frances Merritt Hansen, who passed away in 2005. She was baptized in the Andrew Presbyterian Church and attended Maple Grove Country School through seventh grade. She finished her education in the Maquoketa Schools, where her mother was a music teacher, graduating with the Class of 1953. She was active in vocal music, band and small groups.

Wilma enjoyed life on the family farm 5 miles north of town caring for her family, many animal pets and flower gardening. She sang in the Maquoketa Congregational Church Choir where her mother was director, served as a Sunday School teacher and was an avid reader.

Her working years consisted of time at Clinton Engines and as Jackson County Assistant Recorder. The remainder of her employment (27 years) was spent as a dispatcher at the Maquoketa Police Department. Wilma transferred from her home in Maquoketa in August, 2017 to Good Shepherd in Mason City where some of her family is located and could assist in her care.

She is survived by her brother Carlyle (Averil) Merritt, Mason City. She was a loving aunt to two nephews: Kevin (Rachel) Hansen of Clinton, Iowa and Eric (Brenda) Merritt of Mason City; three nieces: Kathy (Tom Weeks) Hansen of Burien, Washington, Krista (Randy) Barnes of Shenandoah, Iowa and Erin (Tim) Jantsch of Lake Bluff, Illinois. She is also survived by four great nephews and five great nieces and four great, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Wilma's name to a charity of their choice. Thank you to the Good Shepherd Staff and MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa for their conscientious care.

Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.