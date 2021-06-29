Menu
Zavien Paul Kinyon
FUNERAL HOME
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA

Zavien Paul Kinyon

September 21, 2018-June 21, 2021

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Peanut. Zavien Paul Kinyon passed away on June 21, 2021, at Oklahoma University Children's ICU. Zavien was born on September 21, 2018, to Mikenzie Kinyon, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Services celebrating Zavien's life will be held at 11am Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial to follow at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Zavien's family asks that guests donate to Zavien's GoFundMe fundraiser (https://gofund.me/14b3e417). The family invites guests to join in wearing bright colorful clothing in his honor. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Zavien's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
2720 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, IA
Jun
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
2720 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service - Iowa City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayer so sorry for your loss
Carolyn A Mittman
Other
June 28, 2021
We don't know you and we didn't know Zavien, but we are so heart broken to hear of his demise. We know that he is now in heaven with our Lord. God bless him and God bless you and your family.
Joe and Mary Fackler
June 28, 2021
