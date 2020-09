Douglas M. Lovelace Sr.April 5, 1964 - September 25, 2020Graveside rites for Mr. Douglas M. Lovelace Sr., of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ronald W. Lovelace, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.