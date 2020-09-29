Kenneth Elsworth Calvert
October 10, 1928 - September 27, 2020
Kenneth Elsworth Calvert, 91, of Danville, Va., passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Sunday, September 27, 2020. His wife, Billie Edwards Calvert, was by his side, as she has been for the past 67 years.
Ken was born on October 10, 1928, the fourth child of the late Harvey Howard Calvert and the late Lenora Henry Calvert. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann Calvert Barrow, Mary Howard Calvert Hill, and Nancy Calvert Nelson, and one brother, Robert Henry Calvert.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their son, Ken Jr. (Cindy); daughter, Lisa (Michael); five grandchildren, Drew (Christin) and Alexis, and Kira, John (Meghan), and Michael, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken had a heart for serving his community and his country and a love of adventure. He dropped out of high school to serve in the Army, where he joined the paratroopers. He returned to Danville, graduated from Schoolfield and began his college education at VPI, only to be called back into active duty. When those years of service were over, he came back to Danville, married Billie Edwards, and went to Blacksburg to finish his degree in architecture.
When Ken and Billie and their young family returned to Danville, they joined West Main Baptist Church and he started his architecture firm with Gene Lewis. Buildings Ken designed may be found all over town, among them the Danville Public Library and the Blount Library at what is now Averett University. The Calverts were active in all aspects of church life at West Main. Ken served as a deacon, sang in the choir, went on mission trips, helped set up the nativity in the front of the church, cooked and served for the Wednesday night suppers, designed the education wing addition… if there was something going on at West Main, Ken and Billie were probably there.
Ken served on many civic boards and service organizations. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, where he served for six years. Ken gave freely of his time and talents to his community.
After he retired, Ken spent much of his time making furniture for family and friends and traveling. He enjoyed singing with the Danville Area Choral Arts Society.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Main Baptist Church in Danville. Military Honors will be presented by the Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard. Pandemic appropriate precautions including masking and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice
.
