I owe Gerald for teaching me lessons of life , he was a wise man . He was a man that would help a friend in need at any time he had a heart of gold . Gerald was a man of integrity, and you dare not question his integrity. He always tried to right his wrongs. I wish I could be half the man he was . Cicel and Phyllis I am so sorry for your loss . Prayers for all

David Wilson September 27, 2020