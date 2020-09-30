Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Robert Gerald "Captain" Holbrook
Robert Gerald "Captain" Holbrook

September 25, 2020

Robert Gerald "Captain" Holbrook, age 80, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Jane) Holbrook of Blairs, Va., and Barry (Tanya) Holbrook of Gothenburg, Neb.; daughters, Deborah (Mark) Weddle of Salem, Va. and Brooke Natasha Garthright of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Phyllis (Cecil) Curtis of Nicklesville, Va. and Kaye Hooper (Leonard 2011) of Easley, S.C.; brothers, Larry (Brenda) Holbrook of Bulls Gap, Tenn. and Rudy G. (Judy) Holbrook of Coeburn, Va.; grandchildren, Samantha, Shannon, Rick, Issac and Hunter; four great-grandchildren; longtime special companion, Judy Jaminson.

A private family memorial service is to be held at Mary's Chapel Church in Coeburn, Va. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12 p.m. The family will be at the church at 11:30 a.m. Face mask are required.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, Tenn.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial Gathering
11:30a.m.
Mary's Chapel Church
, Coeburn, Virginia
Sep
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mary's Chapel Church
, Coeburn, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
One of the best coaches I ever had and one of the finest Men I have ever known. RIP Coach!!
Harry Galloway
September 30, 2020
Christopher Stallard
September 29, 2020
I am sorry for the familys loss. Coach Holbrook was a great teacher and coach when I was in high school at Drewry Mason. I also was a friend of his and was able to visit him several times at his home in Collinsville. I am sad that he has passed but I know it is something that we must all do. Respectfully, Robert Williams
Robert T Williams
September 29, 2020
Kaye and family, we send our deepest condolence, in the loss of your loved one. I had the pleasure of meeting Gerald in the late 50's, while visiting my brother Johnny, who was his neighbor, at Raysal, WV. Also, watching him, as a great player for the Big Creek Owls and VPI Hokies. He will be missed by many. R.I.P. Captain
jack Breeden
September 29, 2020
Worked with Gerald at Kroger's in martinsville. Had great times working with him there . I also worked for him as guard at first national bank at the drive thru teller locations in town and county .I always enjoyed the time we spent talking and working together.
Gerald Minter
September 29, 2020
Gerald was well thought of by both of us. We knew him first as students at Drewry Mason HS. He was a great coach and later a good friend. We will miss him.
Sherman and Patsy Oliver
September 28, 2020
Gerald was a great friend and teammate!
Aster " Cat" Sizemore
September 28, 2020
I was in my first Hokie 2-a-days five years after Gerald had graduated. However, being around him at later reunions I quickly found myself wishing we had been teammates. He was one of the good ones!
Paul Ripley
September 28, 2020
I owe Gerald for teaching me lessons of life , he was a wise man . He was a man that would help a friend in need at any time he had a heart of gold . Gerald was a man of integrity, and you dare not question his integrity. He always tried to right his wrongs. I wish I could be half the man he was . Cicel and Phyllis I am so sorry for your loss . Prayers for all
David Wilson
September 27, 2020
While growing up in Raysal, I had many fun times with Gerald, especially with his Dad (Garland) while each summer building a swimming hole across the road from the Bennie Burton house, I cant leave out his sisters, He will be missed but God can heal all wounds, I will reminder the Holbrook family in prayer.
Jimmy (Navy) Neve
September 27, 2020
Great Man Teacher and Coach condolences to the Family
Ronnie Wade
September 27, 2020
I considered it an honor to be a teammate of Gerald at both Big Creek and Va Tech. I always admired the passion he had for the game and his dedication to his team
james v hickam
September 27, 2020
A good man and my coach at DM. He made us a great team. RIP
Don Portis
September 27, 2020