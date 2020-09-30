Christia Hunt Davis
Christia Hunt Davis, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born on June 12, 1935 in Durham, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents, one brother, and her son-in-law, Chauncey Colenda.
Chris attended East Carolina University and graduated from Duke University School of Nursing in 1957. While attending nursing school, she met and married her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles (Chuck) W. Davis, who survives. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 51 years.
In addition to her husband, Chuck, of the home, she is survived by two daughters, Linda Crane (Edward) of Danville and Dee Colenda of Hampstead, N.C.; one son, Charlie Davis (Barbara) of Timberlake, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Jones (Nate), of Richmond, Va., Jay Sokos (Ashley), of Danville, Va., Jack Colenda, of Atlantic, N.C. and Trey Davis (Nicole), of Virginia Beach, Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Bryson and Arianna Jones and Ashlyn Sokos.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Townes Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Chris' caregivers from Commonwealth Hospice, Jennifer Allen, Frankie Neal, and Jessica Williams and chaplain, Daryl Joyce. They would also like to express their gratitude to her two special caregivers, Jennifer Carter and Shelby McCoy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Commonwealth Hospice, 159 Executive Drive, Suite H, Danville, VA 24541 or to God's Pit Crew, 2499 N Main Street, Danville, VA 24540.
