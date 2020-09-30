Joyce Denny
May 27, 1926 - September 28, 2020
Joyce I. Denny, of Danville, Va. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence after being in declining health for several months.
Joyce was born May 27, 1926 in Cameron, N.C. Her parents were Alice Hurley and George Isgett. Joyce was predeceased by four sisters and a brother.
Joyce was married for 64 years to Clarence Denny. Clarence died in 2010.
Survivors include two daughters, Dianne Spearman (Roger) and Kaye Denny. Joyce was crazy about her three grandchildren, Allison Battista, Jill Knight and Tucker Smith. Joyce had four amazing great-granddaughters who delighted her, Mary, Helen, Isabel and Emmy.
Joyce worked for 28 years in the Nursing Service Department at Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Joyce took water aerobics at the Danville YMCA for many years and she and Clarence had a daily practice of walking on Westover Drive. Joyce made many lovely quilts for her family and she was a caring homemaker, in spite of working a full time job at the hospital.
The family thanks Joyce's devoted team of caregivers, Cathy Lewis, Frances Bourne, Teresa Edmonds, Lauren Collie and Rachel Watlington. Thanks also to Commonwealth Hospice and Prince Charles Home Health Care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private graveside will be conducted at Danville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Commonwealth Hospice, 159 Executive Drive, Suite H-2 Danville, VA 24541 in memory of Joyce.
