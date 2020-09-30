Betty K. Wells
Betty Kirks Wells, 81, of Danville, Va. went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Sovah Health Danville after being in declining health for the past few months.
Betty was born in Pittsylvania County, Va. on July 21, 1939 daughter of the late Willie Robert Kirks and Bessie Scearce Kirks. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she was a homemaker. She was a member of New Testament Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents her first husband, Aubrey Ingram; her second husband, William "Bill" Wells; a daughter, Teresa Boyd; and a brother, Leroy Kirks, predeceased her.
Survivors include son, Steve Ingram of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Connie Kirks; two brothers, Kenneth Kirks (Barbara), Earl Kirks; and three sisters, Vernice Denny (Ellis), Florence Hylton (Eual) and Sylvia Yeatts (Harry), and four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Reverend Austin Merricks officiating.
Online condolences at wren-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Wells family.