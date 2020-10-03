Livie Gunter Hanks
September 29, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Mrs. Livie Gunter Hanks, age 88, of Danville, went to meet her Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. She was born on September 29, 1932, to the late Edgar Gunter and Lizzie Lawson Gunter. She was married to Joseph Andrew Hanks Jr., who predeceased her on November 7, 2000. She had worked as a weaver for Dan River, Inc. for many years. She was member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hanks is survived by two sons, Darrell Hanks, of Harrisburg, N.C., and James DeHart, of Roxboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Joseph Anderson Hanks of Harrisburg, N.C., and Karen Clayton of Roxboro, N.C.; great-granddaughter, Jenna Clayton, of Roxboro, N.C.; also, one sister, Mildred Brooks of Brosville. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hanks was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles B. Scearce officiating. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hanks family.
