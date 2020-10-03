Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Hansford Chatten
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Hansford Chatten

Mr. Hansford Chatten, 93, of 203 Collie Street, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital.

He was born on October 26, 1927, in Pittsylvania County, the son of the late Charlie and Sarah Davis Chatten. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran and was the owner and operator of Chatten Barber Shop.

Survivors include a daughter, Donna Carter (James) of High Point, N.C.; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a loyal and dedicated friend, Mrs. Shirley Bradner of Gretna, Va.; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside service with Military Rites will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Burial Park by Bishop Larry Robertson. Viewing will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing is required. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Chatten family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillcrest Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Howerton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My deepest condolence to the family.
Bernice Waller
October 3, 2020
We pray for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Your father will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace.
James S. Carter, Sr. and family
October 3, 2020
We are praying for the family in this time of sorrow
Thornton and Linda younger
October 2, 2020
R.I.P Uncle Hansford. I will always remember as a child you allowing me to come play on the swing set in your yard and giving me $2 to go the store to get ice cream. Good memories!
Tia Chattin
October 2, 2020