Doris Virginia Helms ByrdAugust 8, 1930 - March 15, 2020Doris Virginia Helms Byrd, 89, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at King's Grant.She was born on August 8, 1930, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Mabel Ayers Helms and Eustace Clyde Helms. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Barlett Byrd. Doris was a graduate of Greensboro College with a degree in Music (Violin).She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Byrd Thomasson (Timothy) of Woodford, Va., and Cynthia Harris Byrd of Hillsborough, N.C.; grandchildren, Timothy Thomasson (Amanda) of Fredericksburg, Va., Matt Thomasson (Kate) of Ellicott City, Md., Michael Thomasson of Fredericksburg, Va., and Deanna Thomasson of Arlington, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Thomasson, Michaela Thomasson, Harris Thomasson, Liam Thomasson, and Isaac Thomasson. Also surviving are nieces, Tina Sumner of Summerfield, N.C., and Marion Katalinic of Greenville, S.C.; and nephews, Carlton Byrd of Richmond, Va., and Donald Helms of Wilmington, N.C.A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville Columbarium.