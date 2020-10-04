Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Otey William Bennett
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Otey Bennett

March 24, 1939 - September 30, 2020

Otey William Bennett, 81, of Danville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Otey was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on March 24, 1939, a son of the late Lester Earle Bennett and Elizabeth Young Bennett.

Otey retired from the City of Danville Public Works Department after 33 years of service. He was a charter member of Westover Baptist Church. He enjoyed rabbit hunting and his beagles.

On March 28, 1959, he married Sylvia Scruggs Bennett, who passed on January 31, 2015.

Survivors include two sisters, Lottie B. Moss (Willie) and Nell B. Slayton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife; brothers, L. D., Bill, and Harold Bennett; and sisters, Doris B. Norcutt, Lucille B. Perkins, Jeanette B. Pruitt, and Alma B. Joseph, predeceased him.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park conducted by Dr. Doug Barber.

The family would like to thank Genevieve Gregory for caring for Otey these last years.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Bennett family.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our Prayers are with this family. I have known Otey for a long time, in fact we worked together at Sunbeam Bakery for a short time. Good man and will be missed.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
October 4, 2020