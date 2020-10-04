Menu
Leroy Jennings
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Leroy Jennings

Leroy Jennings of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 71.

He was born on December 4, 1948, to the late Louella Keatts Jennings and the late James Edward Jennings in Gretna, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Earnestine Jones-Jennings.

Leroy worked as the chief electrician and field supervisor for the Alexandria Rehab and Housing Authority.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Ryan Marshall; his goddaughter, Kimya Rainge; his sister, Barbara Jennings; his nephew, Demond Jennings; two great-nieces, Tadaja Murphy and Szneira Jennings; two great-nephews, Demond Jennings Jr. and Cartiear Jennings; five aunts; one uncle; five sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; two special friends, Chaba and Delvia Josa; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel with Pastor Maurice Ferrell, PHD officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Jennings family.

Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the family respectfully asks that all attendants of the service wear a face mask. All restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue , Danville, VA 24541
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue , Danville, VA 24541
Earnestine, you and your Family have our deepest sympathy. Please know that we share your grief. We pray that you trust God and lean on Him and He will comfort you. God love is greater than any pain or sorrow. With Prayers and Deepest Sympathy!
Doretha Cox, Helen Nash, Yvette Hines
October 5, 2020
Dear Family
We little knew that day, God was going to call Leroy's name, in life we loved him dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose Leroy. You did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide..and although we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Love you more, praying that joy will come in the morning. The Patrick Family
Sherry Chandler
Family
October 5, 2020
To Earnestine please accept our sympathy in the loss of your husband. Leroy was a class act and will be missed by his family and friends. Our prayers go out to you and family. Love Bill & Gardenia Dearman
Bill & Georg Dearman
October 4, 2020
To Sister Earnestine and Family, Please accept my sympathy in the loss of your husband. Please hold onto those special memories, they will always bring you comfort, strength, and peace and always keep him in your heart forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the Family during this difficult time. With Sympathy and Love
Sister Rachel, FBCMH
October 4, 2020
I'm so sorry about the difficult time you must be experiencing. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers, and I hope that you have good memories to comfort you. I hope you find comfort in good memories during this difficult time. Please accept my heartfelt condolences during this time
Alfonso and Shirley Ezzell
October 3, 2020