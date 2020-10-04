Dear Family

We little knew that day, God was going to call Leroy's name, in life we loved him dearly, in death, we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose Leroy. You did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide..and although we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Love you more, praying that joy will come in the morning. The Patrick Family

Sherry Chandler Family October 5, 2020