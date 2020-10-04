Leroy Jennings
Leroy Jennings of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the age of 71.
He was born on December 4, 1948, to the late Louella Keatts Jennings and the late James Edward Jennings in Gretna, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Earnestine Jones-Jennings.
Leroy worked as the chief electrician and field supervisor for the Alexandria Rehab and Housing Authority.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Ryan Marshall; his goddaughter, Kimya Rainge; his sister, Barbara Jennings; his nephew, Demond Jennings; two great-nieces, Tadaja Murphy and Szneira Jennings; two great-nephews, Demond Jennings Jr. and Cartiear Jennings; five aunts; one uncle; five sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; two special friends, Chaba and Delvia Josa; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services West End Chapel with Pastor Maurice Ferrell, PHD officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 9 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Jennings family.
Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the family respectfully asks that all attendants of the service wear a face mask. All restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2020.