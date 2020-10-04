Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlie Joyce Wall
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Charlie Joyce Wall

Charlie Joyce Wall, 90, of Danville, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on January 18, 1930, to the late Massy Coleman and Maude Metts Wall.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Charlie was self employed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, James, Johnny, William, Everett, Guy, Gordon and Clayton; and five sisters, Frances, Annie, Lillian, Hilda and Mazie.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lora Pendleton Wall; son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Mary Lee Wall; one sister, Sarah; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday October 5, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor J. B. Baldridge officiating. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park are entrusted with arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
We are sorry for your loss.......God Bless you all..........
wilma ronda and jessie starr
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
We want to say that he was a sweet and honorable man, that helped people with giving them homes to rent, and at a reasonable rate. Thank You ! We are sincerely sorry for your loss.... God Bless
wilma ronda and jessie starr
Friend
October 5, 2020
sorry for your loss
tommy rigney
October 4, 2020