Jerry Taylor
August 26, 1951 - October 4, 2020
Jerry D. Taylor, 69, of 6280 Dry Fork Road, Dry Fork, Va., died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center after being in declining health since 2017.
Jerry was born on August 26, 1951, son of the late James Irving Taylor and Myrtle Robertson Taylor. He spent all of his life in the Pittsylvania County area where he worked as a home improvement contractor until his health failed. Jerry was known for his precise and neat work as a contractor. He was dependable and had a great attitude towards all aspects in life, which earned him a large clientele who respected and love him. He attended Emanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church and Dry Fork Holiness Church. He proudly service his country in the Unites States Marine Corps.
Jerry loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On November 10, 1972, he married Donna Sticher Taylor who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sherry Clayton and husband, Brian, of Hurdle Mills, N.C.; grandchildren, Jackson, Taylor and Katie Clayton; sister, Patsy Bowman of Danville, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sister, Jean Taylor Black; and brothers, Larry and Jimmy Taylor.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Emanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend Gerald Kelly and the Reverend Steve Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church and at other times at 576 Johnson Road, Dry Fork, VA 24549.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Taylor family.
