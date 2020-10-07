Christopher Henderson
March 29, 1974 - October 4, 2020
Christopher George Henderson, 46, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the UVA University Hospital, Charlottesville, Va., following a courageous battle with COVID-19. Chris was born in Danville on March 29, 1974, the son of George and Jackie Henderson. Chris is survived by his wife, Danielle McClain Henderson and step-son Jacob Flaig of Eden, N.C.; daughter Sierra Boettner (Bobby) of Charleston, S.C.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Chris was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Mildred Henderson, and Jack Dempsey and Gladys Hearp.
Chris graduated from Chatham High School in 1992, and attended Gardner Webb and Southside Community College. He was employed at Hale Automotive in Eden, N.C., and was owner of H & H Appraisal Services.
Chris's family would especially like to thank the doctors and nurses at SOVAH Health-Martinsville and UVA for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Compassion Church, 215 Third Ave, Danville, VA 24540, or Swansonville Pentecostal Church, 16300 Mt. Cross Rd, Dry Fork, Va., 24549.
Due to the pandemic, no funeral service will be held. A graveside service will take place at Highland Burial Park on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Families and friends in attendance are respectfully asked to wear protective face masks and maintain social distancing.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
The family will be at the home of Mike and Judy Hearp, 4000 Bridgewood Dr.
Thank you to each of you who has loved, supported, and been a friend of Chris throughout his life.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 7, 2020.