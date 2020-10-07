Jackie Dean Barnett
January 21, 1947 - October 5, 2020
Jackie Dean Barnett of Halifax County, Va., passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Ford, Kansas on January 21, 1947, and was 73 years of age. He was the son of the late Ivan Paul Barnett and the late Florene Margaret Nolder Barnett. He was married to Dixie Lee Jones Barnett who survives.
He was of the Baptist Faith. Jackie was a 20-year Navy Vietnam Era Veteran and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Jackie Dean Barnett is survived by His Wife, Dixie Lee Jones Barnett of Halifax;
Two Daughters, Sonia Barnett Carver of Timberlake, N.C., and Mona Barnett Schisler (Chad) of Santa Rosa, Calif.; Grandchildren, Zavier "Nate" Carver of Virginia Beach, Madyson Tingen of Santa Rosa, Calif., Carsyn Schisler of Santa Rosa, Calif.; Siblings, Margaret Coker of Hutchinson, Kansas, Ann Orr of Bartlesville, Okla., Sue Torson of Dighton, Kansas, David Barnett of Irwin, Pa.,
Dennis Barnett of Glen St. Mary, Fla., Randy Barnett of Bar Nunn, Wyo., Pat Barnett of Wright, Kansas, Steve Barnett of Dighton, Kansas, Michael Barnett of Bucklin, Kansas. He was preceded in death by one son, John B. Reese Jr.; and brothers, Les, Jim, Jerry and Richard Barnett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 7, 2020.