Joan Lebof Newman
October 29, 1929 - October 6, 2020
Joan Lebof Newman, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at age 90. She was born on the actual day that the stock market crashed, October 29, 1929, always saying that she came in with a bang.
Joan was preceded in death by the love of her life, Alvin Newman, after 64 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were her father, Max Lebof, her mother, Edna Frankel, and her brother, Marvin Lebof.
Surviving Joan are her two sons, Marc (Patricia), Miles (Cindy), her grandchildren Adam (Melissa), Diane (Sean), and her four great grandchildren Ryan, Ashlyn, Sophie, and Sam. Joan beamed every time anyone spoke of them and when she was around her children, grandchildren, their spouses, and her great grandchildren.
Joan was very active for decades at Temple Beth Sholom. She also loved her many years working at Frances Kahn's women's clothing store in Danville where Miles met his future wife Cindy in 1974. Joan and Al were devoted to all things Duke. That devotion shaped their lives and the lives of their immediate family, extended family, and many of their friends as well. Joan and Al held the same season tickets for Duke football and basketball since 1949. Since their family still has those same basketball seats at Cameron, the Newman family was told that they have had the same seats in Cameron longer than any other living people. Joan and Al also developed a love of the Denver Broncos since their grandson Adam has worked there for nearly 20 years.
Joan was completely devoted to her family, loved to entertain, was always immaculate in her appearance, and wherever she went, her beauty and red hair made a lasting impression.
The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at Stratford for their kindness over the past 3 ½ years that Joan lived there. We want to especially thank Caitlin and Rhonda for their devotion, kindness, and genuine concern. Joan attended Stratford College when she was 19, moving to Danville in 1948 from Woodmere, N.Y., met and married Al, spending the next nearly 72 years of her life in Danville, finally moving back to Stratford in 2017 which had become an assisted living facility. Her life ended where her Danville life began, at Stratford.
A private graveside service will be held.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Newman family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 7, 2020.